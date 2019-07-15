US marked the 3rd anniversary of Turkey’s defeated coup

Washington has been reluctant to extradite FETO terror organization leader Fetullah Gülen, saying there was insufficient evidence, sparking tension in relations already fragile since 2016.

Orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen, the defeated coup left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

The Turkish embassy in Washington on Saturday marked the third anniversary of the July 15, 2016 deadly coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

ONE OF THE DARKEST DAYS IN TURKEY'S HISTORY

The event started with a minute of silence observed in the honor of the victims of July 15 defeated coup, followed by singing of the Turkish national anthem.

In his address at the hall of the diplomatic building, Turkey's Ambassador to the US Serdar Kılıç described the coup night as "one of the darkest days" in the country's history. "We passed through dark days before but none of them saw members of Turkish army shoot their own nationals with the weapons purchased by Turkish citizens or bomb parliament of Republic of Turkey," he said.

The ambassador also lashed out at US authorities for their inaction in the wake of the three-year coup attempt. "Well, what are you doing about this organization that attacked Turkish Republic and democracy? Is not Turkey right until the end if it asks whether it is an alliance or not?" Kılıç asked.

Ankara has been demanding Gülen be extradited to be held accountable for his role in the defeated coup, sending hundreds of folders of evidence incriminating him and his organization.