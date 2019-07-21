US’ Pompeo expresses disappointment over S-400 purchase
Speaking with Turkey's Foreign Minister on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed disappointment over Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system.
21.07.2019 - 11:04
Top diplomats discuss US F-35 fighter jet program and Russian S-400 air defense systems row between two countries.
S-400 PURCHASE HAS BEEN DISCUSSED
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo had a phone conversation on Saturday, in which they discussed the F-35 fighter jet program and S-400 air defense systems issues and Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Çavuşoğlu and Pompeo discussed the F35, S-400 and Syria issues, particularly the Manbij, Idlib and safe zone issues, the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media, said.
