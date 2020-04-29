US shows gratitude to Turkey over coronavirus aid

US Secretary said that the US was grateful for Turkey’s support.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Turkey on Tuesday for sending medical aid to the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Hours after a Turkish military plane landed in the US with medical supplies to help Washington combat the disease, Pompeo said on Twitter that NATO allies must stand together during the pandemic.

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROUS DONATION"

"We thank Turkey for their generous donation of medical supplies and protective equipment to help us fight #COVID19 in our hardest hit areas," said Pompeo. "Americans are grateful for your friendship, partnership and support."





The A400M military cargo plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The shipment includes 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.