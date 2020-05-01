US thanks Turkey for sending medical aid

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies departed for the US on Thursday.

The United States thanked Turkey for the medical aid it sent to combat the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed at least 63,000 lives, Turkey's health minister said late Thursday.

TURKEY HAVE SENT MEDICAL AID TO 57 COUNTRIES

"We had a phone call today with the US Health and Human Services Secretary Mr. Alex Azar. He thanked us for the help of medical supplies sent to the US on the instructions of our President" Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Koca said he explained in detail to his US colleague the treatment methods Turkey had developed as part of measures taken against the pandemic in the country.

The first shipment of medical supplies, which included masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls, was sent on Tuesday.

Turkey has sent medical aid to at least 57 countries, including those badly hit by the virus such as the UK, Spain and Italy.