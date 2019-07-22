US’s F-35 deliveries will be delayed

After Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jets program, a 2-year delay is expected in deliveries of 75 jets.

US had announced it was removing Turkey and Turkish firms from the F-35 stealth fighter program, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's receipt of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.

TURKEY PRODUCES THE IMPORTANT PARTS OF F-35 JETS

Turkish companies were responsible for 937 parts used to build the F-35, with 400 of that sole-sourced from Turkish firms.

According to the White House reports, the decision will cost US at least $600 million. But the anticipated loss will be higher.

US’s jet deliveries to the recipient countries are expected to be delayed for 2 years.