Wearing masks becomes mandatory in Turkey’s major cities

Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa not to allow people without face masks in public places

Turkey has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public in three more provinces as part of measures to curb spread of the virus.

1,429 MORE PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN LAST 24 HOURS

In separate statements, the Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa Governorships made the announcements.

Turkish Health Minister has stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare up.

With these new measures, wearing masks has become mandatory in 45 provinces.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus. A total of 4,861 people have died and 154,640 have recovered.