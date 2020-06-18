Thursday, Jun 18
Dollar:
6.8498
Euro:
7.7088
Gold:
1727.17
Borsa Istanbul:
110939.96
Gold/Gram:
380.832
:
64613.2
Wearing masks becomes mandatory in Turkey’s major cities

Wearing masks becomes mandatory in Turkey’s major cities

Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa not to allow people without face masks in public places
18.06.2020 - 08:54

Turkey has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public in three more provinces as part of measures to curb spread of the virus.

1,429 MORE PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN LAST 24 HOURS

In separate statements, the Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa Governorships made the announcements.

Turkish Health Minister has stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare up.

With these new measures, wearing masks has become mandatory in 45 provinces.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus. A total of 4,861 people have died and 154,640 have recovered.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

 

 

Turkey ranks number 51 worldwide in terms of the number of cases per capita, with 2,151 confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people, he underlined.

19 FATALITIES RECORDED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus reached 4,861 as 19 more people died over the past 24 hours, while it ranks 47th in global coronavirus mortality rates, with 57 virus deaths per 1 million people, he said. The tally of coronavirus recoveries in Turkey rose to 154,640 with 1,261 additions in the last 24 hours, he added.

Commenting on developments on the coronavirus vaccine, Koca said one of the two studies could reach the clinical study phase in September and one in October. He added: "There is no decrease in the potency of the virus, but there is a significant increase in the effectiveness of medical treatment."

WEEKLY TRENDS
1
Norway mosque shooter jailed for 21 years for murder
Norway mosque shooter jailed for 21 years for murder
06.11.2020 17:18
2
Belgian police kneel on top of teenager for minutes
Belgian police kneel on top of teenager for minutes
06.12.2020 12:40
3
Lufthansa may cut 22,000 jobs to prevent crisis
Lufthansa may cut 22,000 jobs to prevent crisis
06.16.2020 13:35
4
Statue of Belgian general covered in red paint in Brussels
Statue of Belgian general covered in red paint in Brussels
06.14.2020 15:35
5
Crowd of looters raid store in US
Crowd of looters raid store in US
06.13.2020 15:23
6
Belgium to give free train tickets to stimulate economy
Belgium to give free train tickets to stimulate economy
06.15.2020 16:14
7
Trump struggles to drink water during his speech
Trump struggles to drink water during his speech
06.14.2020 14:18
8
Germany approves coronavirus vaccine trials on humans
Germany approves coronavirus vaccine trials on humans
06.17.2020 14:59
9
Turkish forces launch Claw-Eagle anti-terror operation
Turkish forces launch Claw-Eagle anti-terror operation
06.15.2020 10:56
10
Trump restarts campaign rallies
Trump restarts campaign rallies
06.11.2020 10:55