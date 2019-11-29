YPG terrorists dig tunnels under schools in Syria

Video footage shows schools were used as terror headquarters.

YPG/PKK terrorists shut down schools to turn them into military bases in the Syrian district of Tal Abyad.

TUNNELS WERE DIGGED TO REACH THE TURKISH BORDERS

Vail Hamdo, head of local council, told Anadolu Agency that the terror group closed schools to recruit the young people in Tal Abyad, Raqqa, which was cleared from terrorist by Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

A video footage showed that schools which were closed by the YPG/PKK to be used as military headquarters and the terror group dug many tunnels under the schools to reach Turkish border.

YPG terrorists dig tunnels under schools in Syria WATCH

"They abolished education in Tal Abyad to deprive young people of education and use them as 'fuel' for their own terrorist wars. They wanted to create an unemployed and ignorant youth," Hamdo said.

Tal Abyad was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army on Oct. 13 during Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Syria.