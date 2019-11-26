YPG terrorists surrender to Turkish soldiers in Syria

The terrorists came from Syria’s Ayn al-Arab and surrendered to border units in Turkey’s southeastern city of Şanlıurfa.

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered Monday to Turkish security forces, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

TERRORISTS GAVE THEIR GUNS TO TURKISH FORCES

In a written statement, the ministry said that the terrorists gave their M-16 gun and walkie talkie to Turkish gendarmes.

The ministry noted that following domestic and external anti-terror operations, fault lines have emerged within the PKK/PYD terror group.