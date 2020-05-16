Turkey’s death toll rises to 4,055

According to the latest data from the health minitry, 48 die over past 24 hours, 1,708 new cases reported.

The total number of recoveries from coronavirus in Turkey rose to 106,133, the country’s health minister said on Friday.

944 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,055 as the country reported 48 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country also registered 1,708 new cases, bringing the tally to 146,457 he added. As many as 38,565 tests were conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to over 1.54 million, Koca said.

"Intensive care and intubated patient numbers continue to drop," Koca said and added there was, however, a partial increase in the new cases.