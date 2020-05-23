UK to quarantine for international travellers from June 8

Those who violate the quarantine could be fined 1,000 pounds.

Britain will introduce a coronavirus quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.

All international arrivals, including returning Britons, will have to self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they will be staying under the plans, which were criticised by airlines, business groups and politicians alike.

"Now we are past the peak of this virus, we must take steps to guard against imported cases triggering a resurgence of this deadly disease," Patel said at a news conference.

VIOLATING QUARANTINE COULD BE FINED 1,000 POUNDS

Those who breach the quarantine in England could be fined 1,000 pounds ($1,218), and spot checks would be carried out by health and border officials.

The quarantine will not apply to those arriving from the Irish Republic, or to freight drivers, medical professionals and seasonal agricultural workers. The measures will be reviewed every three weeks.

Transport minister Grant Shapps has suggested the government would seek to negotiate “air bridges” for travellers coming from countries with low virus infection rates.

In France, Britain’s closest neighbour on the continent of Europe, the government said it regretted Britain’s decision. It stood ready to impose reciprocal measures, AFP news agency cited the French interior ministry as saying.

RULES INTRODUCED BY SPAIN AND ITALY

Unlike many other countries, Britain has carried out few tests and checks on visitors, with quarantine limited only to arrivals from China at the start of the outbreak.

Spain and Italy have introduced rules that mean international arrivals must self-isolate for two weeks, while on Friday Ireland gave further details for its own quarantine proposals.