US police guard ice cream aisle in markets

Two officers in Texas answered the call of duty, making sure there wasn't illegal ice cream licking going on during their watch.

A police department in Texas posted a photo of its officers standing guard in a supermarket’s frozen dessert section following a viral video of a woman licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf.

A video of the incident, which involved a young woman went viral on Twitter.

In a Facebook post, a photo showed two police officers standing in front of an ice cream freezer. The post says, "The only ice cream being licked here this holiday weekend will be the kind you’ve already purchased."

Texas police department have identified woman who licked the ice cream. The woman is expected to face charges.

According to the Texas penal code, the charge carries a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison, along with a potential fine up to $10,000.