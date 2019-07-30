11 dead in Japan heatwave

Scorching heat killed at least 11 people in Japan, local media reported on Tuesday.

Heat wave killed 11 in Japan. 5,664 people were taken to the hospitals due to heat-related medical issues last week when temperatures rose sharply following the end of the rainy season in most areas, the government said Tuesday.

Average temperatures across the country rose sharply last week.

JAPAN METEOROGICAL AGENCY HAD WARNED

At least 5,664 people were admitted to hospitals for heat-related medical issues, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency, with 52.6 percent of those admitted being aged 65 and older.

"Some were diagnosed with severe symptoms and would require at least three weeks of treatment," Kyodo added.

"Some 11 deaths were reported across Japan's 47 prefectures, with the most number of patients in the central Aichi Prefecture at 392, followed by Osaka Prefecture at 388 and Tokyo at 299," the report said.

The meteorological agency of Japan has predicted high temperatures in the coming week as well.