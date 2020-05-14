11th joint patrol held by Turkey, Russia in Idlib
Joint patrolling activities are held in line with protocol reached by both countries.
14.05.2020 - 13:13
Turkish and Russian military elements performed the 11th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
THE TENTH JOINT PATROL WAS CARRIED OUT ON TUESDAY
“Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 11th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said in an official statement.
The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.
This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to “cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.”
