11th joint patrol held by Turkey, Russia in Idlib

Joint patrolling activities are held in line with protocol reached by both countries.

Turkish and Russian military elements performed the 11th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

THE TENTH JOINT PATROL WAS CARRIED OUT ON TUESDAY

“Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 11th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to “cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.”