Libyan FM slams Macron's remarks on Turkey

Last week, Macron called Turkey's support for the Libyan government a "dangerous game.”

Libya on Tuesday pushed back recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron on Turkey’s role in the north African country.

MACRON HAD CLAIMED TURKEY'S ROLE IS THREAT TO EUROPE

"We hoped to hear from President Macron a position that states his rejection of [Khalifa] Haftar's 14 months of aggression against Tripoli," the nation’s capital, said Mohamed Taher Siala, Libya's foreign minister, referring to an eastern-based warlord who has attacked the government.

Siala made the comments in response to Monday statements by Macron claiming the Turkish role in the Libyan crisis posed a "threat to Africa and Europe."

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused France of being complicit in the chaos in Libya, calling France’s presence and activities there troubling.

Under a military pact with Libya signed last November, Turkey sent military advisors to assist in the battle against Haftar’s forces.

After the discovery of mass graves in areas left behind by retreating Haftar militias, the UN and international jurists have expressed concern over possible war crimes.

Haftar has been supported internationally by Russia, France, Egypt, and the UAE.