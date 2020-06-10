16th Turkey-Russia joint patrol launched in Syria

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.

Turkish and Russian troops carried out their 16th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib city of northwestern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

BOTH LAND AND AIR ELEMENTS WERE PARTICIPATED

"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 16th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," the ministry said in an official statement.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba – 2 km (1.2 mi) west of Saraqib – to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.