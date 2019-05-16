2 Indian climbers found dead in Nepal expedition

Two Indian climbers died near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal and a Chilean mountaineer was missing on the world’s third highest mountain, their hiking company said.

Nepalese media said the duo died due to "altitude ailments" hypothermia and snow blindness while scaling down Mount Kanchenjunga at Camp IV Wednesday night.

The two mountaineers were identified as Biplab Baidya, 48, and Kuntal Karar, 46, from the Indian state of West Bengal, the Kathmandu-based Himalayan Times reported. There were three other climbers in their expedition team, the daily said.

"The incident occurred when the duo was being brought to Camp IV from an altitude of 8,400 m through a herculean rescue operation," the report said. The report also said a climber from Chile went missing above Camp IV Wednesday evening. He was identified as Rodrigo Vivanco. Separately, two Indian climbers and a German mountaineer who also suffered from serious frostbite will be evacuated from the high camp as early as possible, the report said.