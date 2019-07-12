25 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

According to the report, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 49 suspects, including 46 on-duty soldiers, for communicating with FETO members.

Turkey on Friday arrested some 25 people for suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated deadly coup in Turkey, according to a security source.

TWENTY FIVE SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Prosecutors in Ankara had issued arrest warrants for a lieutenant and 48 sergeants, who were found to have periodically and successively communicated with FETO’s "covert imams" senior operatives via payphone, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operations in 22 provinces so far resulted in catching 25 of the suspects. The suspects include 46 on-duty, two dismissed and a retired soldiers, the source added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.