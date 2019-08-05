26 thousand Syrian crossed the border

More than 26,000 more Syrians have left Turkey to celebrate Eid al- Adha.

The Syrians went back to their country through the border gate in Kilis.

THEY MADE APPOINTMENTS ON INTERNET

At first they made appointments on the internet, then they left Turkey.

UNTIL AUGUST 9TH

Turkey cooperated with The Free Syrian Army (FSA) cooperated. They cleared some areas and the Syrians are going back to that areas. They will go until August 9th.