27 Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni forces

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

At least 27 Houthis rebels were killed in clashes with the Yemeni army in southeastern Al-Bayda province, local media reported Thursday.

National army forces backed by popular resistance groups launched an operation after Houthis attempted to carry out an attack in Az Zahir district, according to the Ministry of Defense’s official website September Net. The website didn’t provide information on the number of injured.

The Houthi militia announced Thursday that they had released 15 captives, according to SABA News Agency. Al-Bayda Governor Ali Mohammad Al Mansouri said the release was carried out “to strengthen the values ​​of love and tolerance”.

Yemen has been wracked by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The ongoing conflict has wrecked much of the impoverished country’s basic infrastructure, prompting the UN to describe the situation there as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.