28 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for 28 active-duty military personnel for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 failed coup, according to judicial sources.

28 TERRROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The suspects are being sought as part of a probe into FETO infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



On Tuesday, over 200 soldiers in Istanbul and the Aegean İzmir province were arrested for their alleged ties to the terror group.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.