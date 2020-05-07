3.2 million Americans file jobless claims

At least 73,431 people in the US have lost their lives to coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 3.2 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the US continues to grapple with economic shockwaves from the novel coronavirus, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

33,5 MILLION REPORTED LOST JOBS

In all, some 3.17 million jobless claims were filed, representing a week-on-week fall of 677,000 claims – the lowest total since the week ending March 14. The seven-week total for those who have lost jobs during the pandemic now tops 33.5 million.

That means about all the jobs added to the US workforce since the 2008 great recession have now been lost in a little more than a month, according to multiple reports, highlighting the staggering economic toll of the virus.

Many businesses have been shuttered or have greatly reduced operations as many states enforce stay-at-home orders and have halted operations for all but essential businesses. Most school systems have similarly suspended operations.