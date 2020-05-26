4 killed in military helicopter hard landing in Russia
Russian Defense Ministry says the accident occurred during a training flight.
26.05.2020 - 12:58
A helicopter hard landing killed four servicemen in Russia's Far Eastern region of Chukotka, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
TECHNICAL MALFUNCTION CAUSED THE ACCIDENT
The incident occurred during a training flight at 5 a.m. local time (0200GMT).
4 killed in military helicopter hard landing in Russia WATCH
The helicopter collided with the ground while landing and caught fire, it said
According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction caused the accident.
Warning