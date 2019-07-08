5.7-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Iran

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes shook Khouzestan and two other Iranian provinces of Hamedan and Lorestan.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Khouzestan province in southwestern Iran on Monday, according to an Iranian seismology center.

NO REPORTS WERE YET AVAILABLE ABOUT DEATHS

The tremor hit at the depth of 17 km underground near the city of Masjed Soleyman, the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.