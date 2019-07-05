6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck near the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

An earthquake jolted Southern California on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude quake is 11 miles from Ridgecrest city of Kern County. Tremors were also felt in Las Vegas.

IT CAUSED DOZENS OF FIRE INCIDENTS

At least 25 aftershocks were recorded after the first jolt.

The Kern County Fire Department tweeted it was "working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest".

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the earthquake by the authorities. "All seems to be very much under control!" he tweeted.