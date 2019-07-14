6.9 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Indonesia

According to Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the epicenter of the tremor was 884 kilometers southwest of Sumbawa, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (around 6.2 miles).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday afternoon.

6.9 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE

Beside Sumbawa, tremors were also felt in several cities, including Mataram, Bima and Waingapu.



"The earthquake hit southwest of Sumbawa at 13:39 local time," said the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. In addition, the agency did not issue a tsunami alert.