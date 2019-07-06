7.1 magnitude earthquake hit California

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southern California late Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was centered 17 kilometers (11 miles) north-northeast of Ridgecrest city in Kern County, the same location of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday.

The latest quake the strongest in two decades was also felt in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas and most of the state.

No casualties were reported, but reports of shifted homes, cracked foundations and other damage appeared on social media.

It was followed by a 5.5 magnitude aftershock shortly after, according to USGS. At least 25 aftershocks were recorded after Thursday’s quake.