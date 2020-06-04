7.1-magnitudequake shakes Indonesia

Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia's North Maluku province

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Thursday, the country’s meteorological agency said.

THERE WERE NO IMMEDIATE REPORTS OF CASUALTIES

The epicenter of the quake was around 89 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Daruba village, at a depth of 120 kilometers (74 miles), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency has not issued a tsunami alert after the quake.