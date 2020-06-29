Chinese gov't approves new drug for limited use

Official sources announced that the potential coronavirus vaccine can be used only on essential service workers.

A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China.

CHINESE COMPANY COMPLETED TWO PHASES OF VACCINE TRIALS

The vaccine was jointly produced by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

The drug has received approval for a year and can be used only on essential services workers such as the military.

CanSino in a statement filed with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Monday said Ad5-nCoV won approval for clinical trials early in March.

The company has completed phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine in China.

China has so far reported 83,512 coronavirus cases and 4,634 deaths.