Anti-regime protests caused killing of 5 in Sudan

Unknown assailants attack demonstrators, soldiers outside army headquarters.

Armed groups attacked anti-regime protesters and government troops Monday outside army headquarters in Sudan’s capital, leaving 5 dead and 15 injured

5 DEAD 15 INJURED

Protesters were attacked by unidentified men armed with guns and sticks, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors in a statement.

The opposition Freedom and Change Alliance claimed intelligence units and militia groups of the former regime were behind the attack.

Calling on people to peacefully gather in front of army headquarters in Khartoum and across the country to support the protesters, the alliance urged the army to carry out its duty and protect the demonstrators. Some demonstrators claimed the attackers were from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia backing the Sudanese Army.

It said the attack was carried out by groups who are “disturbed by the results” achieved with the Freedom and Change Alliance and were trying to prevent an agreement from being reached. Protests outside army headquarters are ongoing.

On April 11, the Sudanese army announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The MTC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections. Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the ruling military council relinquish authority at the earliest possible date to a civilian body.