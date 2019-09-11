Arab Union slams Netanyahu’s annex campaign

Netanyahu said Israel will impose its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and other settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week’s election.

Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned Israel’s premier’s statement to annex the Jordan Valley as a "dangerous" development.

THE DECISION WILL UPSET THE BALANCES

The new plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undermine the chances for progress in the peace process, Arab League foreign ministers said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting in Cairo to discuss the latest announcement from Israel’s leader.

The decision will torpedo all foundations of the peace settlement with the Palestinians, the statement added.

Roughly 70,000 Palestinians, along with 9,500 Jewish settlers, currently live in the Jordan Valley -- a large, fertile strip of land that accounts for one-quarter of the West Bank.

Israel claims the valley is vital to its security and has consistently rejected the notion of relinquishing any part of it in any future settlement with the Palestinians.