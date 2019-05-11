Armed militants attack five-star hotel in Pakistan

A group of armed militants stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar port city located in Pakistan.

Three to four armed assailants have stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern Gwadar town on Saturday, police and local media reported.

According to Aslam Bungalzai, a police officer in the region, three to four armed militants have managed to entered Pearl Continental hotel located near Gwadar sea port, and are engaged in firing with security troops who cordoned off the site.

“There is no foreigner staying in the hotel”, Bungalzai told local broadcaster Dawn News, adding that firing between militants and security forces were continuing. He said an explosion had also been heard, however, there is no immediate report of causalities or the nature of the blast. Naval commandos and police backed by helicopters are trying to enter the hotel, the police officer added.

With its 600-Kilometers long coastline, Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which aims to attain direct access to Indian Ocean via Gwadar seaport in line with a $46 billion mega project, Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (PCEC).

The economic corridor will not only provide China cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East but will also earn Pakistan billions of dollars for providing transit facilities to the world’s second largest economy.