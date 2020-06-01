Armenian Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

"I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline", said Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday announced that he and all of his family members are tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"ARMENIA IS NOT DOING WELL COMBATTING THE VIRUS"

In a live Facebook video, Pashinyan said he "probably" caught the virus in one of the work meetings he had attended.

He said he does not have any symptoms of the virus and that he would try to work from his office as much as possible. Stressing that Armenia is not "doing well" in combatting the coronavirus , he urged citizens to learn living with it.

As of Friday, a total of 460 more people were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 8,676. The number of recoveries reached 3,297, and the death toll hit 120.