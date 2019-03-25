Arrest warrants out for 51 FETO/PDY suspects

Police launch simultaneous operations in 33 provinces.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for 51 people including on-duty soldiers across the country for their suspected links to Fetullah Terror Organization/Parallel State Structure (FETO/PDY), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in the country, security sources said.

41 OUT OF 51 SUSPECTS ARE ACTIVE SERVING SOLDIERS

A prosecutor in southern Adana province issued the warrants for the suspects across Turkey as part of a probe into the terrorist group's clandestine network within the military, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Forty-one out of 51 suspects are active serving soldiers, the sources said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is also accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.