Arsenal star Mesut Özil attacked by carjacking gang in London

Turkish descent Mesut Özil and his wife, Amine Gülşe, were the victims of terrifying attempted car-jacking on London streets by a knife-wielding scooter gang.

Arsenal FC’s German footballer of Turkish descent Mesut Özill was attacked by bikers armed with knives in an attempted car jacking on Thursday.

The 30-year old star was chased in Golders Green, north London when the gang surrounded his black jeep around 5 p.m. local time, according to media reports.

ATTACKERS ATTEMPTED TO STEAL THE CAR

Özil was with his teammate Bosnian player Sead Kolasinac at the time of the attempted attack. Leaving his car, Özil ran into a Turkish restaurant fearing for his life after Kolasinac attempted to take on one of the assailants.

Waiters and chefs from the Likya restaurant rushed to the aid of the football stars forcing the scooter gang to flee empty handed, the Daily Mail reported. "As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off," an eyewitness told the British daily.

Arsenal star Mesut Özil attacked by carjacking gang WATCH

Police blocked off the road and looked for the scooter gang involved in the incident.

An Arsenal spokesman confirmed the players were involved in an attempted carjacking, saying: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine." "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery," a police spokesperson said. "It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."