Assad forces kill 15 civilians in Syria's de-escalation zone
The death toll from attacks by regime forces and Russian warplanes in de-escalation zone in northern Syria on Monday rose to 15, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defense agency.
DEATH TOLL MAY RISE
According to the sources, five civilians were killed in town of Kafr Zita and two others in Latmeen in the morning at the central Hama province. During the attacks in the evening eight more civilians including a civil defense official were killed.
The defense agency fears the death toll may rise, sources said.
Since the beginning of last week, at least 123 people were killed in ground and air attacks on the de-escalation zone. Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
