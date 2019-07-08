Assad regime attack kills six civilians in Syria

At least six civilians were killed in regime airstrikes in Syria's northwestern de-escalation zones.

At least six civilians were killed and 12 others injured in fresh regime attacks on de-escalation zones in northwestern Syria, according to local sources on Sunday.

SIX CIVILIANS KILLED

Regime forces launched airstrikes and artillery shelling on the towns of Khan Shaykhun, Ma'ar Shoreen, Al-Tamanah, Sukayk, Babeela and Abu Habba in the Idlib province, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

The attacks also targeted the towns of Ltamenah and Qastoun in the Hama province. According to the sources, six people were killed in the attacks in Qastoun.