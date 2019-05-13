Assad regime forces attack Syria’s Idlib

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime forces and their supporters on Sunday killed three civilians in the rural area of opposition-held Idlib, the Syrian Civil Defense said.

According to the Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, the airstrikes and artillery attacks targeted al-Tah, al-Habit and al-Kabinah in Idlib, and Lataminah, Kafr Zita, Zezoun, Cher Maghar, Medan al-Ghazal and Sarmani villages in northern Hama.

DEMILITARIZED ZONE

The bombardment on Idlib was condemned by Turkey, which previously signed an agreement with Russia to create a demilitarized zone in the province.

"Humanitarian problems grow each day and it is increasingly showing a tendency to turn into a catastrophe," said Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister.

Turkish armed forces have 12 observation points in the demilitarized zone in the province. Assad forces and some Iran-supported terrorist groups have been deployed as well.