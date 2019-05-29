Assad regime forces killed 4 civilians in Idlib

According to the agency, a hospital and a healthcare center were destroyed in the attack.

The civilian death toll from the Bashar al-Assad regime forces’ attacks on opposition-held Idlib province of Syria has risen to 24, the White Helmets civil-defense agency said on Tuesday.

FOUR CIVILIANS KILLED

Regime forces and Iran-backed militias targeted rural parts of the Idlib and Hama provinces, including Khan Shaykhun, Kafr Nabl, Al-Hobait and Lataminah, according to the agency. However, as the airstrikes continue, the death toll may rise in the de-escalation zone.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited. The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.