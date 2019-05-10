At last seven killed in Iraq suicide attack

At least 7 people were killed on Thursday in a suspected suicide attack in Iraq.

At least seven people were killed on Thursday in a suspected suicide attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, security sources said.

SEVEN DEAD

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the crowded al-Jamila neighborhood of Sadr district, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The attack comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after months of peace in the capital.