At least 10 kill in car bomb blast in Somali

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

10 people were killed and several others wounded, when a car bomb blast targeted a security checkpoint, in Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday morning, local media reported.

“The explosion took place at KM4 area in Mogadishu” Goobjoog News, a local radio and TV station reported after the attack.

NUMBER OF DEATHS HAVEN'T BEEN CONFIRMED

Aamin Ambulance Service Chief Abdukadir Aden confirmed the attack. But did not confirm the number of casualties caused by the car bomb blast.

An eyewitness Ahmed Ali Hassan, 31, told Anadolu Agency that the car, hit the security checkpoint on the road, leading to Adan Adde international airport in Mogadishu.

“I was at my shop, close to the checkpoint, I saw a car parking near the checkpoint and then minutes later it exploded. I saw dead people laying on the ground,” Hassan said.