Australia is under sustained cyber attack, PM says

The country’s prime minister said that a sophisticated, state-sponsored cyberattack is targeting the Australian government, business, education, and political organizations.

Australia views China as the chief suspect in a spate of cyber-attacks of increasing frequency in recent months, three sources familiar with the government’s thinking told Reuters on Friday, a suggestion swiftly dismissed by Beijing.

CHINA BELIEVED TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK

The comments came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a “sophisticated state-based actor” had spent months trying to hack all levels of the government, political bodies, essential service providers and operators of critical infrastructure.

“We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting,” Morrison told reporters but declined to say who Australia believed was responsible.

Three sources briefed on the matter said Australia believed China is responsible, however.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday denied Beijing was involved and said China “firmly opposed all forms of cyber attacks.”