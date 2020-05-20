Australia reports 100 deaths from coronavirus

Country has 7,068 confirmed cases while recoveries total 6,411

Australia on Wednesday announced the country’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 100.

The Health Ministry in New South Wales (NWS) said 93-year-old Alice Bacon had died at a nursing home. The death toll in the state stands at 49.

SCHOOLS ARE SCHDULED TO BE OPENED

Around 1.86 million people have been tested across the country and 6,411 of the 7,068 people who contracted the virus have recovered.

In Australia, where the coronavirus measures began to be alleviated with a three-stage plan, the NSW government announced that schools will reopen on May 25.

Borders between the states are still closed in Australia.

Australia is set to launch its trail of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine on “high risk” health workers in the country.