Australia reports 78 new cases

According to the Health Ministry, Australia has reported more than 7,686 cases with 104 deaths while 6,993 patients have recovered.

Australia on Monday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since April, health authorities said.

THE COUNTRY FACES AN UPWARD TREND

Of the new infections, 75 were reported from Melbourne's suburban hotspots, ABC News said quoting local authorities.

"Obviously we are concerned by the increasing number and the upward trend and are monitoring the situation very closely," Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

South Australia state also recorded three new imported cases, all of them travelers returning to Australia from India.