Australia’s coronavirus cases stand at 7,054

Australia has conducted more than 760,000 coronavirus tests and 6,367 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths in Australia from the novel coronavirus rose to 99 on Sunday with an additional fatality in New South Wales state.

NEW SOUTH WALES REPORTED THE MOST NUMBER OF CASES

Health authorities said a 60-year-old man died at a hospital in the state’s capital, Sydney, becoming the latest victim.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in New South Wales now stands at 48.

Meanwhile, 12 branches of the fast food chain McDonald’s were temporarily closed after a driver who transported materials to branches in Melbourne tested positive for the coronavirus.