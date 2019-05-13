Austria’s Kurz: Brussels’ custody should be ended

Before the upcoming European Parliament elections, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for the renegotiation of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.

Austrian Chancellor Sebatian Kurz's centre-right People's Party (OeVP) is stepping up its campaign for the European Parliament elections.

"MUCH HAD CHANGED"

"A new treaty is needed with clearer sanctions for members who run up debts, punishments for countries that wave through illegal migrants without registering them, as well as tough consequences for breaches of the rule of law and liberal democracy," Kurz said in an interview to to APA News Agency.

He said that "much had changed" since the 2007 Lisbon Treaty, pointing to the eurozone and migration crises and Brexit.

Kurz stated that the regulations of the European Union should be given as initiatives to the countries. “People expect from EU to find solutions on big problems such as security, protecting borders and climate change. And yet, no one expects the EU to make regulations on how to cook a schnitzel.” he added.

Kurz also stated that the EU had turned into a bureaucracy corset rather than a freedom project. “ We must end Brussels’ custody if we want to courage people on Europe,” he said.