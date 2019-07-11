Barbados talks ended with peace in Venezuela

The Barbados talks followed talks in Oslo this May which bore no fruit.

Venezuela's government has announced the "successful" end of talks in Barbados between the government and opposition to resolve the country’s ongoing political crisis.

SUCCESSFUL EXCHANGE OF OPINIONS

"This journey of the permanent dialogue table for peace ends today in Barbados," Vice President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter late Wednesday. Rodriguez stressed that the Barbados talks, which resumed on Monday, had been a space for "dissolving controversies through constitutional and peaceful means."

Jorge Rodriguez

He called the talks a "successful" exchange of opinions under the mediation of Norwegian government. Rodriguez also thanked Mia Mottley, the prime minister of the Caribbean island of Barbados, for her hospitality.

VENEZUELA'S MAJOR ISSUES WERE ON THE TABLE

Starting Monday, a number of meetings were held in Barbados to find peaceful solutions to the South American country's political crisis. As yet no official statements have been made about the talks’ content or any possible agreements.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro stated that the Barbados talks would focus on six main points, comprising of a comprehensive "integral strategy and agenda", including all of the country's major issues.