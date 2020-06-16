Beijing adopts wartime measures amid new coronavirus cases

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days.

Mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier, the National Health Authority said on Monday.

11 NEIGHBORHOODS IN CAPITAL WERE LOCKED DOWN

Twenty seven of the new cases were in Beijing, down from 36 a day earlier. The city is facing a new outbreak of the virus that is believed to have originated in a local grocery market.

The NHC reported 8 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland China as of the end of June 15, down from 10 a day earlier. The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases, down from 18 a day earlier.

The spike has put the district in emergency mode, shutting down the market and closing off 11 residential compounds in its vicinity as authorities try to identify people who have recently visited the market and their close contacts.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China now stands at 83,221, and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.