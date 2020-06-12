Belgian police kneel on top of teenager for minutes

The incident took place amid clashes between police and around a dozen protesters during George Floyd protests against police brutality.

According to the Brussels Times, a police officer in Brussels officer kneel on top of a teenager for minutes during Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday.

SAME POSITION AS THAT OF THE POLICE OFFICER WHO KILLED GEORGE FLOYD

Photos of the arrest on Sunday show two police officers in riot gear pinning a teen to the ground, with bystanders saying one was kneeling on the back of his neck and twisting his arm.

Witnesses described police’s use of force as excessive, with one saying that the teenager was crying out in pain and that he was arrested for an unclear reason, reported Brussels Times.

A spokesperson with the Brussels police department said “specific techniques used by police depended on the circumstances.”