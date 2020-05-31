Belgian Prince tests positive after attending party in Spain

According to the official sources, the party violated the regional lockdown rules that limit the size of gatherings to 15 people.

On Saturday, Belgian royal authorities confirmed that Prince Joachim, the nephew of the King of Belguim, tested positive for coronavirus after attending an illegal lockdown party in Spain.

SPANISH REPORTS SUGGEST THERE WERE 27 PEOPLE AT THE PARTY

According to the Spanish press, he used his diplomatic status to fly to Madrid for business but later took a high-speed train to Cordoba where he attended a private party.

As a consequence, 27 others who attended the party have begun a 14-day quarantine. The police are considering fines of between €600 ($666) and €10,000 ($11,100) for organizers and attendees.

The Spanish government's sub-delegate in Cordoba, Rafaela Valenzuela called the party "completely irresponsible," according to Spanish daily El Pais.

SPAIN'S DEATH TOLL REACHED 27,125

Meanwhile, Spain’s Ministry of Health confirmed that 271 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, up nearly 100 compared to the previous day. The number of deaths over the last week also increased from 39 to 43 -- the highest number since Tuesday.

The country's official coronavirus death toll now sits at 27,125. In total, Spain has confirmed 239,228 cases of the virus, more than half of which -- 123,987 -- required hospitalization.