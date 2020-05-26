Belgium enters in normalization process

Belgian people are seen in the queue to enter a shopping center while observing social distancing rules.

On March 18, Belgium entered into the second phase of reopening the economy after the coronavirus lockdown.

9,334 HAVE DIED SO FAR

Children have returned to schools, hairdressers and beauticians have reopened their businesses, and museums, zoos, and libraries welcomed visitors for the first time since the federal government imposed strict restrictions on public life.

However, it is mandatory to follow social distancing rules to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

Nationwide a total of 57,455 people have been infected by the virus, and 9,334 victims lost their lives to coronavirus.